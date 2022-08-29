

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus positive cases and hospitalizations due to the viral disease continue to fall steadily in the United States, according to statistics.



The national average has fallen to 88,391 cases, down from more than 130,000 per day reported in mid-July.



Cases are falling in most of the states. Some western states report 30 percent or more decline in the past two weeks.



U.S. hospitals report a 10 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 7 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 38,252 over the weekend. More than 10 percent of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 15 percent.



The number of daily Covid deaths is far lower than at most points in the pandemic.



With 6833 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 94,199,489, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



3 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,043,864.



944 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,486,857.



91,628,571 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.







