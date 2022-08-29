



ADELAIDE, AUS, Aug 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the leading Australian CRO for international biotechs, is sponsoring two awards - Biotech Company of the Year Private and Public - at the Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 and is also a finalist for the Best Contract Research Organization in APAC.The Biotech Company of the Year awards recognize achievements including "moving the business from an early stage to a more mature company, signing a transformative deal, taking its first or a major new product towards the market, or raising significant new funds".CEO Yvonne Lungershausen and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Edwards are attending the awards night and hosting a table for biotech clients in Japan next week.Avance Clinical, which is backed by global private equity firm The Riverside Company, is in the process of regional and international expansion plans.Along with Avance Clinical, the finalists for the Best Contract Research Organization APAC are:- Calyx- CMIC Group- EPS- ICON- Parexel- Syneos HealthAvance Clinical's CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said: "Avance Clinical is extremely pleased to be sponsoring these biotech awards. We are the CRO for international biotechs and this collaboration with Informa Pharma Intelligence shows our ongoing support and investment for the biotech industry."The finalists for Biotech Company of the Year - Private:- ARTham Therapeutics- Chordia Therapeutics- Cuorips- Heartseed- Prism BioLab- Rebirthel- ReboRNA Biosciences- TMSThe finalists for Biotech Company of the Year - Public:- NanoCarrier- Rakuten Medical (Rakuten Group Inc.'s equity accounted affiliate)- Sosei Heptares- Stella Pharma- StemCell Institute"In addition, we are extremely honored to be selected as a finalist for the prestigious award Best Contract Research Organization in APAC. It is a credit to our customer-focused team for delivering world-leading CRO services for biotechs which has been recognized by the Informa Pharma Intelligence award judges. Avance Clinical has a global reputation for agile clinical solutions to support accelerated clinical development for our international biotech clients. We are very proud of our growth and success in recent years."According to Informa Pharma Intelligence, this Award is to recognize CROs that provide full or specialist services to their clients and which have an office in either in Japan or the Asia region including Australia. Judging considers the quality of services and relationships built with clients and pays particular attention to the innovative patient recruitment strategies the CRO has brought to the table. The award is based on achievements in the 2021 calendar year.Core areas judged include:- The particular capabilities and strengths the CRO offers- How the company has delivered results that exceed sponsor expectations- Innovations in patient recruitment strategy has the CRO brought to its partner- How it has improved its performance, for example, in its quality of data, timelines and transparency- The steps the company is taking towards streamlining data collection and reportingTo find out more please visit: https://pharmaintelligence.informa.com/events/awards/japan-awards-2022/shortlist-2022Avance Clinical is the Australian-owned CRO that provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the local and international biopharma industry. The company is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) which has allowed it to expand into clinical trials for vaccines and GMO therapies."We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biopharma clients require in this fast-moving, competitive and high-stakes sector," said Lungershausen.Avance Clinical has been recognised for the past two consecutive years with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan CRO Best Practices Award.Find out more:- Learn about the Australian Advantage here https://www.avancecro.com/the-australian-advantage/- Read more about Avance Clinical's cell and gene therapy capabilities here www.avancecro.com/avance-clinical-featured-in-endpoints-news-on-cell-gene-therapy-capabilities/- For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us: enquiries@avancecro.comAbout Avance ClinicalAvance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.Frost & Sullivan AwardsAvance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past two years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 24 years.Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes. With experience across more than 110 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.TechnologyAvance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. 