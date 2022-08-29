Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 22 to August 26, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 22/08/22 627,730 52.655010 33,053,129.43 XPAR 22/08/22 207,559 52.650322 10,928,048.18 CEUX 22/08/22 54,306 52.651067 2,859,268.84 TQEX 22/08/22 60,027 52.635331 3,159,541.01 AQEU 23/08/22 617,851 53.996917 33,362,049.17 XPAR 23/08/22 195,489 53.986234 10,553,714.90 CEUX 23/08/22 49,095 53.997832 2,651,023.56 TQEX 23/08/22 63,579 53.998918 3,433,197.21 AQEU 24/08/22 636,260 54.216039 34,495,496.97 XPAR 24/08/22 193,372 54.241381 10,488,764.33 CEUX 24/08/22 33,831 54.245889 1,835,192.67 TQEX 24/08/22 58,633 54.244710 3,180,530.08 AQEU 25/08/22 612,190 54.470145 33,346,078.07 XPAR 25/08/22 192,429 54.479184 10,483,374.90 CEUX 25/08/22 49,570 54.491775 2,701,157.29 TQEX 25/08/22 63,658 54.500124 3,469,368.89 AQEU 26/08/22 624,323 54.241446 33,864,182.29 XPAR 26/08/22 185,138 54.266132 10,046,723.15 CEUX 26/08/22 48,596 54.260202 2,636,828.78 TQEX 26/08/22 63,620 54.263413 3,452,238.34 AQEU Total 4,637,256 53.9112 249,999,908.05

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005624/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com