In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 22 to August 26, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
22/08/22
627,730
52.655010
33,053,129.43
XPAR
22/08/22
207,559
52.650322
10,928,048.18
CEUX
22/08/22
54,306
52.651067
2,859,268.84
TQEX
22/08/22
60,027
52.635331
3,159,541.01
AQEU
23/08/22
617,851
53.996917
33,362,049.17
XPAR
23/08/22
195,489
53.986234
10,553,714.90
CEUX
23/08/22
49,095
53.997832
2,651,023.56
TQEX
23/08/22
63,579
53.998918
3,433,197.21
AQEU
24/08/22
636,260
54.216039
34,495,496.97
XPAR
24/08/22
193,372
54.241381
10,488,764.33
CEUX
24/08/22
33,831
54.245889
1,835,192.67
TQEX
24/08/22
58,633
54.244710
3,180,530.08
AQEU
25/08/22
612,190
54.470145
33,346,078.07
XPAR
25/08/22
192,429
54.479184
10,483,374.90
CEUX
25/08/22
49,570
54.491775
2,701,157.29
TQEX
25/08/22
63,658
54.500124
3,469,368.89
AQEU
26/08/22
624,323
54.241446
33,864,182.29
XPAR
26/08/22
185,138
54.266132
10,046,723.15
CEUX
26/08/22
48,596
54.260202
2,636,828.78
TQEX
26/08/22
63,620
54.263413
3,452,238.34
AQEU
Total
4,637,256
53.9112
249,999,908.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
