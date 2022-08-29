DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Media and Games Invest Promote Ad-Tech Veterans Ionut Ciobotaru and Sameer Sondhi to C-Level Managers



29.08.2022 / 20:25 CET/CEST

Media and Games Invest Promote Ad-Tech Veterans Ionut Ciobotaru and Sameer Sondhi to C-Level Managers August 29, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) today announced Ionut Ciobotaru will be promoted to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sameer Sondhi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ionut joined MGI in 2019 and Sameer in 2020; both have long term experience in the digital advertising market. Ionut and Sameer will hold these roles in addition to serving in their current roles as Co-CEOs of MGI's ad-tech arm, Verve Group, and together, they have been responsible for the growth of Verve Group's highly successful programmatic advertising business. Their promotions within MGI reflect its gradual development into an ad software platform. Apart from their respective CPO and CRO roles, as Co-CEOs, Ionut and Sameer will also further be responsible for the management of MGI's ad software platform. Ionut's focus as CPO will be on product innovation and building competitive advantages for MGI, including developing and improving innovative privacy-first advertising solutions, such as ATOM, Moments A.I. and Hybid Cloud. Sameer's focus as CRO will be on MGI's B2B revenue generation, further developing the Company's advertiser and publisher sales activities, as well as being responsible for running MGI's media business. Remco Westermann, CEO Media and Games Invest "Ionut and Sameer have done an outstanding job building our advertising technology business over the years. They have excellent industry and product knowledge and are well-recognized within the advertising industry. Their appointment to the C-Level of MGI reflects our long-term focus on the advertising industry. Their appointment completes the management team and underscores our vision 2025 of becoming one of the top five leading ad-software platforms. " About Ionut Ciobotaru, CPO MGI and Co-CEO Verve Group (1985) Education/Background: Ionut has a BS/MD in General Medicine and has 15+ years of experience in the advertising technology industry. Ionut Ciobotaru founded the mobile monetization platform PubNative, building advertising technologies for publishers to maximize their revenues. Early in his career, Ionut started the web development company Weebo and also held positions at Applift and Electronic Arts. Holdings in the Company: 315,267 Shares and 700,000 Phantom Stocks About Sameer Sondhi, CRO MGI and Co-CEO Verve Group (1974) Education/Background: Sameer Sondhi has a master's degree in Computer Science, an undergraduate degree in Electronics and 20+ years of experience in the mobile industry working with operators and media companies. Sameer held executive positions at InMobi, Opera Media, GroundTruth, Infospace, and LiveWire. Holdings in the Company: 800,000 Phantom Stocks Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listedon Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



