

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The price of gold ended Monday's trading little changed amid signs of uncertainty in the markets for the precious metal.



Gold for December delivery fluctuated before ending the session down $0.10 at $1,749.70 an ounce.



Traders seemed uncertain about how to response to recent indications that the Federal Reserve plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates and keep rates at a high level for an extended summer.



A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report later this week.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de