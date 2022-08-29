Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO" or the "Company"), a mobile commerce platform, today provided an update regarding its previously announced collaboration with QVC Italia SRL ("QVC Italia") and the "likeQ" app. QVC Italia has decided to discontinue the likeQ app and re-focus QVC Italia's energies into its core business while continuing to find new approaches to reach new audiences.

The likeQ app, utilizing OOOOO's proprietary technology and platform, was launched in January 2022 and included many of the features available on OOOOO's platform, such as gamification, coupons, and split screen shows. During its first six months, the app secured an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5. OOOOO may collaborate with QVC Italia on product development for social eCommerce in the future.

OOOOO co-founder and CEO Sam Jones stated, "As part of this collaboration, we have adapted OOOOO's technology platform to service the Italian market with changes to the language, currency, and payment gateway. Our technology has performed well and broadened our capabilities. We look forward to the opportunity to work with QVC Italia in the future as they continue to embrace social commerce."

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

