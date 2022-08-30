

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that Lufthansa Group has received the first 787 Dreamliner.



Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace, the 787 family has avoided more than 125 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service in 2011, Boeing said in a statement.



The Lufthansa Group has 32 firm orders for the 787. In addition, it has firm orders for 20 777-9 passenger airplanes and recently placed a firm order for seven of the new 777-8 Freighter.







