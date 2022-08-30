London & Associated Properties Plc - London and Associated Properties Plc Refinances Loans

Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
30.08.2022 | 08:04
London, August 26

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30th August 2022

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC REFINANCES LOANS

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") today announces that it has refinanced an industrial and retail property portfolio with a new five-year £13.6 million senior loan facility with QIB (UK) PLC. This new facility replaces a 25-year £10.0 million Aviva debenture at 8.109% that expired in August 2022 and a £3.5 million Metro Bank term loan at LIBOR plus 295 basis points that was due to expire in 2028. This will generate an initial net operating cashflow improvement of £0.2m per annum.

As part of this refinance circa £5.6 million of cash being held as security following the recent sale of properties will be released back to LAP and reinvested into new property as opportunities arise.

John Heller, LAP's Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted to be starting this new relationship with QIB. We have found them to be excellent partners during the due diligence process and look forward working with them over the long term"

Moorhall Capital advised LAP on sourcing the debt, while Pinsent Masons advised on the legal work.

Ends.

Contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193

