Apollo Hospitals and Eclipse Group, Africa to set up a state-of-the-art diagnostic and cancer centre in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals, one of Asia's foremost and trusted integrated private healthcare services providers, enters Tanzania by signing an MoU with Eclipse Group, Africa to set up a cancer care centre in the Msasani area, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. With this partnership, Apollo will provide healthcare services with advanced cancer care treatments.





The 60-bedded state-of-the-art cancer centre will offer comprehensive cancer care right from diagnosis to treatment. It will offer medical, surgical, and radiation treatment to cancer patients across age groups, from paediatric to adults. It will offer best-in-class treatment and care with a team of experienced oncologists, cancer care management and some of the world's finest technology, to make quality cancer care accessible to over 55 million people in Tanzania.

Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, Indiaand Mr. Zahir Damji, Chairman, Eclipse Group, Africa, signed the MoU in presence of Mr. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Indiaand Mr. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner of India to Tanzania.

Mr. Madhavan, said, "In line with our vision to touch billions of lives across the globe and offer the finest quality Apollo clinical excellence, we have partnered with Eclipse Group, Africa to build a quality-driven Apollo Cancer Centre in Tanzania. Together, we will strengthen the healthcare ecosystem of the country and support the citizens of Tanzania and neighbouring countries in accessing quality cancer care without travelling miles for treatment."

Mr. Damji, said, "Our collaboration with Apollo is a matter of pride and gratitude. With this enterprise, we will invest our energies in the greater good of society. Rising cancer cases and a lack of quality cancer care are prevalent issues in Tanzania. Apollo Hospitals will help us bring about a change and give opportunities to the people of Tanzania to live a healthy and cancer-free life."

Mr Agarwal, said, "The collaboration between Apollo Hospitals, India, and Eclipse Group, Africa will strengthen international relations and lay the foundation for many more strong associations to come."

Ranked amongst the best hospitals worldwide for providing advanced medical services, Apollo Hospitals has touched the lives of over 150 million patients from over 140 countries.

