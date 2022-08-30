Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5D2 ISIN: CY0102941610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.08.2022 | 08:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM 30-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 5, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting held on 29 August 2022 were duly approved.

Resolution 5, which concerned the re-appointment of Mr Juri Pold as a Director of the Company, was withdrawn as a result of his decision not to seek re-appointment as Director at the AGM. Mr Pold informed the Company of his decision to retire as Director for personal reasons.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc

Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker:

WH Ireland Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Chris Fielding / Ben Good

Financial PR:

Novella Communications Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Tim Robertson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     CY0102941610 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ARO 
LEI Code:   213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
Sequence No.: 184537 
EQS News ID:  1430589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ARRICANO REAL ESTATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.