Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: 886052 ISIN: US05367P1003 Ticker-Symbol: AVD 
Tradegate
30.08.22
08:47 Uhr
26,560 Euro
+2,440
+10,12 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.08.2022 | 01:03
Avid Technology Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Technology Inc. (NASD:AVID) will replace Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1 . S&P 500 constituent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) acquired Plantronics in a deal that closed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 1, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Avid Technology

AVID

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Plantronics

POLY

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
