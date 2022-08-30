

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L), a British distribution and outsourcing firm, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half, reflecting a increase in revenue, supported by continued volume recovery in the base business, and growth from acquisitions.



For the six-month period to June, the London-headquartered company posted a profit before income tax of 296.6 million pounds, compared with 275.7 million pounds a year ago. Excluding items, profit before income tax rose to 380.5 million pounds from last year's 338.4 million pounds.



Net income was at 221.6 million pounds or 65.6 pence per share as against 211 million pounds or 63 pence per share of previous year first-half.



Adjusted earnings improved to 286.9 million pounds or 85.7 pence per share from 258.9 million pounds or 77.7 pence per share of last year period.



Bunzl posted revenues of 5.65 billion pounds, higher than 4.86 billion pounds, on year-on-year basis.



The Board proposes an interim dividend of 17.3 pence per share, higher than 16.2 pence per share of previous year first-half.







