Reliance Industries says that production will begin at its 10 GW factory for solar cells and modules by 2024. It plans to double the facility's capacity to 20 GW by 2026 and is aiming for 50 GWh of annual cell-to-pack battery capacity by 2027.From pv magazine India Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said this week that the company's 10 GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat, will start production by 2024. The group will then scale its annual output capacity to 20 GW by 2026 in a phased manner. Reliance Industries said it will use REC Solar's ...

