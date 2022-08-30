Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 31 August 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,970,008 (USD 819,700.10) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 100,266 shares (USD 1,002.66) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 82,070,274 shares (USD 820,702.76) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 1 share - DKK 43.4 100,265 shares - DKK 64.3 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66