Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 August to 26 August 2022.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/08/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
85,7096
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/08/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
86,3230
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
24/08/2022
FR0010313833
6 908
85,5013
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
25/08/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
86,1670
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/08/2022
FR0010313833
229
84,0052
XPAR
TOTAL
28 137
85,9110
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005492/en/
Contacts:
Arkema