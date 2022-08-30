Magnit PJSC: Cancellation of the listing and admission to trading of the GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares from the London Stock Exchange

DJ Cancellation of the listing and admission to trading of the GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares from the London Stock Exchange

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Cancellation of the listing and admission to trading of the GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares from the London Stock Exchange 30-Aug-2022 / 12:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cancellation of the listing and admission to trading of the GDRs representing PJSC MAGNIT shares from the London Stock Exchange

Krasnodar, Russia (August 30, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, in addition to the notice published by the Company on July 13, 2022, announces that earlier today: a. The Financial Conduct Authority (UK) canceled the listing of the Global Depositary Receipts ((i)Regulation S global depositary receipts with ISIN US55953Q2021 and (ii) Rule 144A global depositary receipts withISIN US55953Q1031) representing the Company's ordinary shares (the "GDRs") from the Official List, and b. The London Stock Exchange canceled the admission of the GDRs to trading on the Main Market.

The Company also announces that the deposit agreement it entered into with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on February 20, 2008 (the "Deposit Agreement") pursuant to which the GDRs were issued, was terminated with effect from August 26, 2022. Please contact JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. if you have any questions concerning further actions to be taken by holders of GDRs in connection with the termination of the Deposit Agreement, including the possibility to convert the GDRs into the Company's shares in accordance with the procedures set forth by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

The Company also reminds that in accordance with the Federal law No 319-FZ "On Amendment of Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" that came into force on July 14, 2022:

-- the procedure for receiving the corresponding number of the Company's shares by holders of GDRs depositedwith Russian depositaries ("Automatic Conversion") is currently being conducted;

-- holders of GDRs deposited with foreign depositaries who are unable to convert such GDRs into shares ofthe Company, including due to sanctions, may apply to CB JP Morgan International LLC (the "Custodian") with arequest for compulsory conversion of such GDRs ("Compulsory Conversion"). Such application accompanied by relevantdocuments shall be submitted no later thanOctober 11, 2022.

For further information on Automatic Conversion and Compulsory Conversion please contact the Custodian (contact information is available at: https://www.jpmorgan.ru/ru/contact-us).

For further information and clarification, please contact magnitGDR@magnit.ru.

This statement does not constitute individual investment, financial or legal advice. This statement is for information purposes only and PJSC Magnit shall not be liable if the interpretation of applicable laws and regulations by the relevant state authorities differs from the interpretation given in this statement. Holders of depositary receipts should make an independent decision on how to act in connection with the published statement and, if necessary, contact their investment, legal and other advisors.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries press@magnit.ru Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,731 stores in 3,963 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation and in the Republic of Uzbekistan. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2022, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,136.3 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 128.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 184710 EQS News ID: 1431117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2022 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)