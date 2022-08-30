DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders 30-Aug-2022 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

30 August 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM").

The EGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 30 August 2022 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 77.6% quorum with 58,297,691 shares present.

The EGM passed the following resolution by a majority of members: 1. To appoint Joint Stock Company KEPT as the auditor of the interim consolidated financial statements andannual consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2022 until the next annual general meeting of theCompany and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of auditors.

The Minutes of the EGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 50 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 184713 EQS News ID: 1431135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)