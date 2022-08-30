

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower on Tuesday despite retreating U.S. bond yields and weakness in the dollar index.



Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,733.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,745.10.



Rate hike worries persist due to recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve and ECB officials.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Monday said the stock-market sell-off following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech showed 'people now understand the seriousness of the Fed's commitment to getting inflation back down to 2 percent.'



Separately, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a speech that the upcoming September monetary policy meeting will be the 'start of a new phase' for the central bank.



Traders are now pricing in more than a two-thirds chance of a 75-basis-point move at the European Central Bank's September 8 policy meeting.







