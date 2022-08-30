DFDS A/S: DFDS RECEIVES BBB- INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING FROM SCOPE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 25 - 30 August 2022

DFDS A/S has received a first-time issuer rating of BBB- with stable outlook from Scope Ratings GmbH (Scope). DFDS A/S' senior unsecured debt was also rated BBB- in line with the issuer rating.



The rating corresponds to an investment grade credit rating. It has been obtained to support and enhance access to capital markets as well as to optimise the financing cost on future bond issuances.

Nordea advised DFDS A/S as Sole Rating Advisor in the credit rating process.

Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42



Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





