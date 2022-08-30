Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
29.08.22
08:05 Uhr
1,184 Euro
-0,010
-0,84 %
30.08.2022
Hisense TV's Volume Share of Shipment Ranked Top 2 Worldwide, Maintaining Growth for 3 Consecutive Years

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest data released by market research agency Omdia, Hisense TV ranked second in worldwide volume share of shipment in the Q2 of 2022, only next to Samsung; Worldwide volume share and worldwide revenue share of Hisense TV ranked first among Chinese brands, and continue to lead.


Regardless, under the downfall of the TV market, Hisense, through its superb technology and high-quality products, has maintained continuous growth in the global TV market. According to Omdia, Hisense TV's volume share of shipment reaches 12.1%, ranked Top 2 worldwide volume share of shipment in Q2 2022, and ranked 1st among Chinese brands in worldwide volume share and worldwide revenue share, consistently emerging as an industry leader in the TV industry.

Hisense Global TV Shipments Expected to Exceed 20 Million Units This Year

Greater demands for and use of TVs during the pandemic have increased the probability of TV replacement. As market demand for TVs increase, Hisense large-screen TVs are now seizing the high-end large-screen market.

Omdia reports that in Q2 2022, even as global TV shipments declined 11% QoQ, Hisense TV shipments continued to increase by 5% QoQ with a 1.9 ppts QoQ increase in volume share of shipment, becoming one of the brands with the highest growth in global TV shipments and sustained growth for 3 consecutive years.

Hisense expects its Global TV shipments to exceed 20 million units in 2022, of which shipments to the PRC market will account for 35% and 65% to overseas markets.

Leading products and advanced technologies enhanced the enterprise's technology and product competitiveness within the market. Hisense TV's global success isn't a coincidence, but a reflection of Hisense's technical strength, brand capability, and innovation. As Hisense TVs continue to gain more industry and consumer recognition in the global market, it has accelerated Hisense's globalization process. Under Hisense's initiative, the large-screen and premium TV industry is witnessing tremendous growth on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887810/image_5015956_25172843.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
