Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in coal mining, processing and sales. Recently, the Company has launched two new technologies, i.e., belt conveyors and fully mechanized coal cleaning complexes in oil and gas construction

Guizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in coal mining, processing and sales. In the recent expansion, the Company has modernized the coal mines it owns by launching new technologies. Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal recently developed technologies includes for the oil and gas industry:

1. Belt conveyors.

2. Fully mechanized coal cleaning complexes.

The Company has increased its production volumes and improved operational efficiency with these gas and oil production technologies instead of using conventional oil and gas strategies.

The Company is engaged in producing and distributing electricity and manufacturing, repairing, and leasing electromechanical equipment. Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal is principally engaged in mining, processing, and selling coal for petroleum oil gas industries.

The Company's services also include the provisions of solutions for the entire cycle of new road construction. The Company now has more than 5,000 units of modern equipment ready to perform any road construction works. With a large fleet of equipment ready, the Company can take on regular, medium, and major road repairs and provide the quickest repair within its capabilities.

Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal covers core activities in the oil and gas sector from prospecting, exploration and development of fields, and oil and gas production. The Company also provides services to help clients refine and market the oil products produced both wholesale and to retail consumers. The business also intends to create and use new technology in recovering hard-to-recover oil reserves.

In addition to that, Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal also concentrates on creating China's cutting-edge, high-tech green energy facilities for oil and gas exploration. Green energy is crucial for the environment since it helps replace fossil fuels' harmful effects with more environmentally friendly substitutes. Therefore, a corporation is currently putting new projects for the development of wind farms and solar farms in China's significant provinces into action to make efficient use of the country's energy resources, such as manufacturing new oil and gas equipment.

Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal is also involved in the following projects:

· Geothermal Sources

· Development of Fields

· Construction of Railroads

· Installation of Power Plants

· Installation of Solar Modules

· Creation of Wind Turbines

About Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal

China-based Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co., Ltd. is primarily involved in coal mining, processing, and sales. The Company also manufactures, repairs, and leases electromechanical equipment to produce and distribute electricity. Rough coal, mixed coal, and refined coal are the Company's products. Most of the Company's operations take place in the domestic market.

Intending clients and potential miners can acquire more information about the Company and its projects on the following links:

Telegram | Website

Media Details

· Company Name: Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal

· Contact Person Name: Zang Ling

· Contact Email Address: support@gpibs.com

· Contact Phone Number: +852 5162 1740

· Website: https://gpibs.com/

· Location: Gangou Bridge, Guizhou, China

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134953