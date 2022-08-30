Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Web3 gaming startup OmniaVerse to launch first in-house developed web3 game, game agnostic NFTs, and more.

OmniaVerse is a newly established Web3 Gaming startup. Recently, the company announced the date of the upcoming launch of its first Web3 game known as Cyborne.

Toronto-based OmniaVerse has established itself as a web3 gaming startup. In the recent expansion, the company will release its first game, Cyborne, on September 1st, 2022, on Google Play and iOS App Store. The OmniaVerse ecosystem has gamers, creators, and artists at its core.

Cyborne will be the first of many games by OmniaVerse. Cyborne is a battle royale-style game in which players can equip their characters with different functional NFTs. There will be regular tournaments that yield real rewards for the winners.

In addition, OmniaVerse has built Apex blockchain, which runs at 100k TPS with 99.999% uptime and zero gas fees and will host the following features:

Web3 gaming projects,

Utility tokens,

Stablecoins,

DeFi, and

NFTs.

A launchpad is included to support new projects.

The DApp is the gateway to interacting with the OmniaVerse ecosystem, and the recently released OmniaVerse app is now available on Google Play Store, which makes access even easier.

The team at OmniaVerse is taking the best of crypto, improving, and expanding on it. They have resolved issues with existing platforms to ensure the best possible experience for their users. OmniaVerse believes that their platform and web3 are the future of gaming, stating:

"It is at pivotal moments like this that history is made, and OmniaVerse will lead the charge in this sector." - HeisenVerse - Founder & Technical Lead

Omnia is a multi-chain token and the native coin of the team's Apex blockchain. The OmniaVerse platform and utility suite enables the creation and integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into gaming environments, including mainstream games that support .glb files and apps on the Meta Oculus. They have also developed Game-agnostic NFTs. Along with Cyborne, the ecosystem of OmniaVerse contains the following key features.

MULTIVERSE: Artwork through multiple gaming platforms is supported. It allows players to monetize their artwork and investors to experience virtual reality.

P2P and Marketplace: Gamers looking to monetize their artwork can use P2P or leverage the integration of the Dapp. The company offers flexible options with an opportunity to list using chain agnostic cryptocurrencies.

DECENTRALIZED AUTONOMOUS ORGANIZATION (DAO): OmniaVerse strives to become collectively owned and managed by the members. Built-in treasuries that no one has the authority to access without the group's approval and voting to ensure everyone in the organization has a voice.

Moreover, the series of NFTs of OmniaVerse generates real utility. One of the early NFTs launched in OmniaVerse is Digital Companions.

