Longo's Partners With Too Good To Go in Fight Against Food Waste

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, is excited to officially announce its partnership with Longo's to accelerate their mission to reduce food waste across Ontario. All 36 Longo's grocery stores are part of the important program, which marks a significant milestone for Too Good To Go.

Too Good To Go connects consumers to surplus food through their app. When there is excess food from local restaurants and grocery stores, it is available for - the retail price. As an example, consumers can expect to receive $24 worth of food items for $7.99. This is great value for consumers while being good for the planet.

Since the company was founded in 2016, Too Good to Go users have saved more than 156 million meals from thousands of partners in 17 countries. Using the Too Good To Go app, Longo's Guests are now part of a global community, saving food from landfills through Surprise Bags. Longo's will be offering a variety of Surprise Bags at different price points at each location in categories such as baked goods and prepared foods.

"Longo's is leading the way, showing the importance of major retailers to take the issue of food waste as seriously as the problem demands," said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager. "As the largest Canadian grocery store to join us in the fight against food waste, Longo's joins more than 165,000 businesses across the world who have pledged to be part of the solution. We're thrilled to partner with them and know that they will have a measurable impact on the future of food waste reduction in Canada."

Food waste is particularly relevant in Canada as:

58% of all food in Canada goes to waste relative to the global average of 40%.

relative to the global average of 40%. Food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions , nine percentage points more than all global flight travel.

, nine percentage points more than all global flight travel. Per Canadian family, that waste accumulates to almost $1,800 yearly.

Longo's is demonstrating great leadership by helping to put the spotlight on the seriousness of the food waste issue. The partnership is well aligned with Longo's sustainability pillars of environmental stewardship and responsible sourcing, and provides a significant stepping stone towards Longo's' pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Food waste is a global issue that cannot be ignored. Too Good to Go is an incredible organisation working to be a part of the solution," said Anthony Longo, President and CEO of Longo's. "Partnering with Too Good To Go supports our goals to reduce emissions, contributes to our bold zero waste ambitions, and gets us closer to achieving our goal of reaching 90% landfill diversion by 2025."

Saving one Surprise Bag is the equivalent of 2.5kg of CO2 emissions, empowering the individual Guest to play an essential role in the global fight against food waste. The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . All Longo's locations can be found by searching Longo's on the app.

About Longo's Brothers Fruit Market

Longo's is a family-operated Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus, opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 36 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries.

Today, Longo's maintains the same family-based values as they did 65 years ago, putting Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo's is proud to serve their Guests the quality standard of food they believe every family deserves and to give back to the communities they operate in through the Longo's Family Charitable Foundation.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times.

Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 158 million meals from more than 165,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at www.instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can .

