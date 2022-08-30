DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): 35 years' outperformance, positioned for resilient, long-term secular growth

Hardman & Co Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): 35 years' outperformance, positioned for resilient, long-term secular growth 30-Aug-2022

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Pantheon International (PIN) |

35 years' outperformance, positioned for resilient, long-term secular growth

Pantheon International plc is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co caught up with DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report on the company entitled "FY'22 results: It is not just lionesses that roar", the resilience of the portfolio and why despite record results and an analysis that indicates a very resilient outlook in what are uncertain terms, Pantheon and the entire listed PE space are trading at such large discounts to NAV.

Pantheon International Plc (LON: PIN) is a FTSE 250 investment trust that invests in a diversified portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world.

