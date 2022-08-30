Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2022 | 13:41
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alleima AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (132/22)

On request of Alleima AB (publ), company registration number 559224-1433,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from August 31, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 250,877,184 shares.



Short Name:           ALLEI          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0017615644      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         265918         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 250,877,184       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Large cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   55 Basic Materials 
---------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.