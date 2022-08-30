Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alleima AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (132/22)

On request of Alleima AB (publ), company registration number 559224-1433, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from August 31, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 250,877,184 shares. Short Name: ALLEI -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017615644 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 265918 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 250,877,184 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 55 Basic Materials --------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB