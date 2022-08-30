Fruit of the Loom, maker of the iconic FRUIT OF THE LOOM branded apparel, is partnering with leading materials science company, Recover Textile Systems, S.L., maker of Recover fiber, to release a new collection of classic, unisex t-shirts beginning today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005104/en/

Fruit of the Loom has partnered with Recover to release a collection of classic, unisex t-shirts made from responsibly sourced fabric and material. (Photo: Recover)

With inclusive sizing and responsibly sourced fabric and material, each sustainably designed t-shirt is made with 20% Recover best-in-class recycled cotton fiber and is available in eight colors. Each t-shirt is priced at $15. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase starting August 30on Fruit.com and Amazon, while supplies last.

The new Recover cotton t-shirt collection is one of the many ways Fruit of the Loom is delivering against their goal to "increase sustainable sourcing across key materials" as outlined in the company's global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures. The plan documents specific commitments across three key pillars-People-Centric, Planet-Conscious and Product Authenticity.

"This collection is the latest way Fruit of the Loom is producing more sustainable products across the entire business. As one of the world's largest manufacturers and marketers of casual wear, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact across the total value chain," said Mercedes Lopez, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fruit of the Loom.

The partnership with Recover and the use of their cotton enables the company to offer a circular sustainable program that utilizes textile production waste to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber. Recover's proprietary recycled cotton fiber is one of the lowest-impact fibers available in the market, significantly reducing the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with the fiber. By partnering with Recover, Fruit of the Loom continues to demonstrate its innovation and commitment to sustainability.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Fruit of the Loom in order to accelerate the adoption of sustainable initiatives within the casual wear segment. The universality of the collection perfectly fits with the values of the Recover brand to achieve circular fashion for all," said Boris Mercier, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Recover.

For more information on the new collection or Fruit of the Loom's sustainability commitments, visit Fruit.com.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Fruit of the Loom

For 170 years, Fruit of the Loom has been a trusted expert in underwear and casual apparel, crafting comfortable, quality products for everybody and every body. We obsess over even the smallest details so people can feel free to focus on the things that matter most to them. And we try not to take ourselves too seriously it's just more fun that way. For more information about Fruit of the Loom, visit us at Fruit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005104/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

fruitcoreteam@edelman.com