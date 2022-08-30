Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A3DC14 ISIN: US63947X1019 Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA 
Tradegate
26.08.22
22:27 Uhr
33,200 Euro
+1,600
+5,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2022 | 14:41
nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
    Presentation: Tuesday, September 13, at 3:20 p.m. ET

The live webcast, as well as replay from the event, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook, nCino
+1 919.691.4206
kathryn.cook@ncino.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
