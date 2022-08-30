nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:
- Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 13, at 3:20 p.m. ET
The live webcast, as well as replay from the event, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.
About nCino
nCino.
INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook, nCino
+1 919.691.4206
kathryn.cook@ncino.com
NCINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de