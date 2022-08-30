

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence held steady in August, after improving in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence indicator came in at -31.1 in August, the same reading as in July.



Households' views on their own financial situation in the next twelve months improved in August, with the corresponding index rising to -26.0 from -27.5 in July.



Similarly, the index measuring consumers' expectations of the general economic situation of the country rose to -47.9 from -49.1.



The manufacturing confidence index weakened to -6.1 in August from -4.5 in the previous month, and the construction sector morale fell to -6.5 from -3.5.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector also decreased to 1.4 from 2.3 and, while confidence measure in the services sector rose to 18.0 from 16.1.



The economic climate indicator came in at 1.6 in August versus 1.9 in July.







