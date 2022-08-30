LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Appoints Hank DeWolf President & Chief Executive Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties") today announced that Hank DeWolf has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer.





Mr. DeWolf has served on the LBB Specialties Advisory Board and has decades of professional experience in the specialty chemical and ingredient distribution industry. Prior to joining the LBB Specialties Advisory Board, Mr. DeWolf successfully built The DeWolf Companies (DeWolf Chemical, Glenn Corporation, Tempo Canada) through organic growth and acquisition into a leading supplier of technical specialties to the North American personal care, health & beauty aid and HI&I industries.

"We are delighted that Hank is assuming the CEO position at LBB Specialties," said Simon Brown and Matthew LeBaron, Co-Chairmen of LBB Specialties. "Hank's extensive industry experience, exceptional leadership attributes and track record of building strong customer and supplier relationships are perfectly suited to supporting the long-term growth objectives of LBB Specialties."

"These are exciting times for LBB Specialties, and I am honored to lead the company as CEO," said Hank DeWolf. "The LBB Specialties family of companies, and its team members, have a demonstrated history of providing outstanding service to their customer and supplier partners. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to help build on this history of success."

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, life sciences and advanced materials. LBB Specialties generates over $500 million of revenue and employs approximately 250 team members.

