DGAP-News: QYOU Media

Embracing the Explosion in Short-Form Video Popularity



30.08.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Short-form video content is a craze which has swept social media and offers marketers the best return on investment, according to HubSpot. So how are media and social media outfits capitalizing? This article discusses the issue in relation to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) and QYOU Media (TSX: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF). QYOU Media (TSX: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) operates as a media company, producing and distributing content created by social media influencers, artists and digital content creators on television networks, satellite television, over-the-top media and mobile platforms. The company also manages influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and key household brands. The company's most recent earnings showed that revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 came in at a record of CA$6.88m, up by 163% compared to the same period in 2021. This represents the highest quarterly revenue in QYOU Media's history. It's another quarter of enormous year-on-year growth from the business, which has developed a unique model to capitalize on the popularity of short-form video and the exciting opportunity on offer in India. The unique offering is a blend of social media marketing and TV entertainment. QYOU Media helps advertisers to connect with influencers on social media, while also producing TV shows constructed from the most popular Indian social media stars' short-from video content. It's a model which ensures simple creation of simple, cheap and engaging shows which are building attractive audiences for advertisers to reach out to on four already thriving channels operated by QYOU Media's Indian entertainment brand, The Q India. The channels have found success so far, with The Q's flagship Hindi language channel being viewed by 113 million people per week, according to stats released in April. More is on the way too, with a new channel dedicated to videogames set for launch in September. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) operates as a social technology company. The company builds applications and technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. Meta Platforms is also involved in advertisements, augmented and virtual reality. The social media giant's most recent earnings showed that the company earned $28.8bn during its second quarter, which constituted a drop of 1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, net income was down by 36% at $6.7bn. Meta Platforms is most notably seeking to capitalize on the popularity of short-form video through its Instagram platform. For example, the company is consistently releasing new features for video-editing and sharing on the platform. These include the July announcement of the company's enhancement of Instagram's Reels feature with new innovations such as giving users the option to preload audio and clip placeholders to use as templates in new videos they create. However, the news from Meta Platforms' short-form video technology is not all positive. Advertisers are reportedly struggling to get their heads around the Reels feature, which is available on Facebook as well as Instagram. The company is even urging advertisers to conduct tests using rival social media platform TikTok in order to optimise their content for the platform. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) operates as a holding company and is headed by Sundar Pichai. The business, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products. Alphabet Inc's latest earnings update showed that its revenues climbed by 13% to $69.7bn in the three months ending 30 June. However, the same period saw net income decline from $18.5bn in the second quarter of 2021 to $16.0bn. YouTube ads revenue came in at $7.3bn, while the company gains further revenue from the video platform through subscriptions to its premium service. Like other social media and online media giants, the platform is attempting to get users hooked on its short-form video offering. Alphabet Inc is achieving some success here too, having notably attracted 1.5 billion users to the YouTube Shorts feature. In order to encourage continued growth of the feature, the company put together the YouTube Shorts Fund. This initiative is a $100m fund for distribution over the course of 2021-2022, which all YouTube Shorts creators are eligible for. The idea is, at the end of each month the platform distributes funds to the creators who have attracted the most views and engagement, essentially functioning as a reward for bringing new users to the platform and keeping them Interested. Alphabet Inc is clearly hoping that a creator first stance will help them win the battle for supremacy among short-form video platforms. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), helmed by Ma Huateng, operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides social networking, music, web portals, e-commerce, mobile games, Internet services, payment systems, entertainment, artificial intelligence and technology solutions. The business serves customers worldwide. The company's most recent earnings showed that revenues had dropped by 3% compared to the comparable second period of 2021. Operating profits were also lower as the business saw margins compressed. This is the first drop in sales reported by the business since 2008 and many investors appear concerned that Tencent Holdings Limited's future prospects have been damaged by China's struggling economy. Though social media users and investors in the West might not be clued in, Tencent Holdings Limited is another major player attempting to capitalize on the growth of short-form video. The company's WeChat platform has short-form video functionality and with a total user base of more than 1 billion people Tencent Holdings Limited has a huge platform through which it can push this content format. However, with the parent company now showing a downturn in revenues as well as its first reduction in workforce, WeChat might not be destined to hold the throne as the top dog in China. Indeed, it's worth noting that the business faces intimidating competition from ByteDance, the company behind TikTok. ValueTheMarkets.com News Commentary IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER PAID ADVERTISEMENT This communication is a paid advertisement. ValueTheMarkets is a trading name of Digitonic Ltd, and its owners, directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents and assigns (collectively the "Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by QYou Media Inc. to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing and has paid the Publisher the equivalent of one hundred and ninety thousand US Dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain related banner advertisements. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with the Publisher's ability to provide unbiased information or opinion. CHANGES IN SHARE TRADING AND PRICEReaders should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to adversely affect share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in share trading volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in share trading volume and share price may likely occur. NO OFFER TO SELL OR BUY SECURITIES This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. INFORMATION Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Further, the information in this communication is not updated after publication and may become inaccurate or outdated. No reliance should be placed on the price or statistics information and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any error or inaccuracy. Any statements made should not be taken as an endorsement of analyst views. NO FINANCIAL ADVICE The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser or a financial adviser. The Publisher has no access to non-public information about publicly traded companies. The information provided is general and impersonal, and is not tailored to any particular individual's financial situation or investment objective(s) and this communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor or a personal recommendation to deal or invest in any particular company or product. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. Statements in this communication that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, are based on assumptions and estimates by our content providers and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the profiled company's actual results of operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results and performance to differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the success of the profiled company's operations; the size and growth of the market for the company's products and services; the company's ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; pricing pressures; changes in business strategy, practices or customer relationships; general worldwide economic and business conditions; currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; government, statutory, regulatory or administrative initiatives affecting the company's business. INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer in full, and agree and accept that the Publisher provides no warranty in respect of the communication or the profiled company and accepts no liability whatsoever. You acknowledge and accept this disclaimer and that, to the greatest extent permitted under applicable law, you release and hold harmless the Publisher from any and all liability, damages, injury and adverse consequences arising from your use of this communication. You further agree that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome related to or arising from your investment decisions. TERMS OF USE AND DISCLAIMER By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here https://www.valuethemarkets.com/terms-conditions/ and acknowledge that you have reviewed the Disclaimer found here https://www.valuethemarkets.com/disclaimer/. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use, please contact valuethemarkets.com to discontinue receiving future communications. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY All trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. Other than valuethemarkets.com, the Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and the communication is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks other than valuethemarkets.com. AUTHORS VALUETHEMARKETS valuethemarkets.com and Digitonic Ltd and our affiliates are not responsible for the content or accuracy of this article. The information included in this article is based solely on information provided by the company or companies mentioned above. This article does not provide any financial advice and is not a recommendation to deal in any securities or product. News and research are not recommendations to deal, and investments may fall in value so that you could lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. ValueTheMarkets do not hold any position in the stock(s) and/or financial instrument(s) mentioned in the above piece. ValueTheMarkets have been paid to produce this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Digitonic Ltd, the owner of valuethemarkets.com, has been paid for the production of this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Contact Details ValueTheMarkets +44 141 530 4080 editor@valuethemarkets.com Company Website https://www.valuethemarkets.com

News Source: News Direct



30.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

