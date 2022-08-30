

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 89293 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 94,283,777, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



492 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,044,355.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 17,907 - while Florida reported most deaths - 209 - due to the disease.



1994 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,488,926.



91,758,677 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals report a 10 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 8 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 37,734. More than 10 percent of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 15 percent.







