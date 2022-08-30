Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
22/08/2022
FR0010259150
3 000
97,1242
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
23/08/2022
FR0010259150
2 500
95,8669
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
24/08/2022
FR0010259150
2 000
95,2553
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
26/08/2022
FR0010259150
3 000
97,8671
XPAR
TOTAL
10 500
96,6811
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com