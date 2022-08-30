DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc

Linde plc (EU): Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



30.08.2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of issuer Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25 Aug 2022

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 10.01 % 552,012,862 Previous publication 5.01 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 55,279,439 10.01 % %



