DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES (PR1G) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES
DEALING DATE: 29/08/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5686
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1282390.0
CODE: PR1G
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 184859 EQS News ID: 1431675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431675&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 30, 2022 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)