Key Largo, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Legends Invitational announces its 31st annual golf tournament, an upcoming sports event founded in 1990 and co-owned by John Lee and Mary Lee, which will be held on November 10-14th, 2022, at the renowned Pebble Beach. The event was established to bring together friends and sports celebrities to celebrate Medal of Honor recipients in the Navy SEAL Community.

The invitation-only private event will host various prominent celebrities. Guests will be served an upscale cuisine and a variety of carefully curated activities.

VIP guests will consist of Pro Football Hall of Fame players, like Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, and Jan Stenerud, amongst others who will be celebrity captains this year. Also, several medals of honor recipients, Navy SEALs and other sports celebrities will be present. In addition to the VIPs, the previous and current participants will get priority invites. Invitations will also be based on recommendations and relationships with the organizers and invitees.

This four-day event will begin on Thursday, with guests checking in at Spanish Bay, a five-star hotel where there will be a Jack Daniel's reception. The Navy SEALs will parachute into the first hole, and SEALs and K-9ers will repel off the roof of Spanish Bay.

"I am proud to serve on the board of the Navy SEAL Museum, and the legends invitation is an extraordinary way to say thank you to the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs," says Founder, John Lee.

Following this will be a buffet dinner at the hotel's main ballroom to end the night's activities. The participants will play Spanish Bay on Friday and have a reception in the grand ballroom with all the guests to celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame players. The invite-only event allows guests to meet and greet all celebrities in a warm setting. After golf, guests are encouraged to indulge in cocktails by the fire pit in Spanish Bay.

The Napa Valley Reserve is held on the 8th. The French Laundry, a three-Michelin star cuisine is hired out entirely and reserved for the 9th for a White Truffle dinner.

The Legends Invitational team is open to brands who want to capitalize on this event to broaden their clientele through sponsorship and those who wish to support a highly impactful cause.

Reflecting on their tournament, John Lee, owner and president of the Legends Invitational, said, "The 31st-year celebrations will be an exceptional experience for everyone. The company own the entire golf course at Pebble Beach, and have the capacity to accommodate hundreds of guests as have successfully done over the years."

