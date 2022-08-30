Marijuana Company of America Inc.: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Announces Re-Opening of Regulation A Offering

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company" or "MCOA"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced the reopening of the Company's Regulation A offering on Form 1-A, declared qualified by the SEC on October 20, 2021, File No. 024-11668, as amended.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a vertically integrated cannabis company whose core mission is to expand and innovate in the cannabis sector by developing its portfolio of cannabis assets through acquisitions of distressed cannabis companies strategically aligned with our blueprint for business development.

This strategy drives innovation, pace, cooperative management, and capital efficiency to optimize growth opportunities and long-term investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

