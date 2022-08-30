Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - RDARS Inc. ("RDARS" or the "Company"), an early-stage autonomous robotics and drone technology company in the process of developing various autonomous technologies including a drone which augments security systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications, announced today that it has received a receipt for its final non-offering long form prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia. None of the Company's securities are being qualified by the Prospectus.

A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

RDARS has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of its common shares on the CSE subject to the completion of customary requirements of the CSE, including the receipt of all required documentation. Following receipt of final approval of the CSE, the common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "RDRS".

About RDARS

RDARS is an early-stage autonomous robotics and drone technology company in the process of developing various autonomous technologies including a drone which augments security systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. RDARS offers proprietary autonomous robotic platforms including a drone aircraft, drone station and unmanned autonomous ground vehicle technology solution that enable real-time alarm response, verification, intervention, reporting, and evidence recording. To learn more, visit rdars.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding RDARS' future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: receipt for the Prospectus which includes RDARS' business plans and outlook and the final listing approval of the CSE for the common shares of RDARS. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable. For more information on these risks please see the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

Charles Zwebner, Chief Executive Officer: Charles.zwebner@rdars.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135415