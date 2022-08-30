Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
Tradegate
30.08.22
16:44 Uhr
41,640 Euro
-0,545
-1,29 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
30.08.2022 | 21:03
167 Leser
Royal Caribbean Group to Use SpaceX's Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High-speed Internet Onboard Full Cruise Fleet

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today its plan to implement SpaceX's Starlink - making the Group the first in the cruise industry to adopt its high-speed, low-latency connectivity for a better onboard experience for guests and crew fleetwide. The innovative broadband internet service will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands.


Deployment of the Starlink technology across the fleet will begin immediately, leveraging the insights obtained from the trial onboard Freedom of the Seas, which has received tremendous positive feedback from guests and crew. The installation is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose," said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group. "This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls. Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit and our shareholders."

Faster and more reliable internet will also make it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends - no matter where they are in the world.

"Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers' getaways even more luxurious," said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience."

"Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology," Liberty added.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213007/RCG_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
