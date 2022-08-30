

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a notable move to the downside in the previous session, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged lined before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 3.110 percent.



The volatility in the bond market came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for treasuries due to the Federal Reserve's plans to continue raising interest rates.



On the U.S. economic front, the Conference Board released a report this morning showing consumer confidence rebounded by more than expected in the month of August.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 103.2 in August from a downwardly revised 95.3 in July.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 97.4 from the 95.7 originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed the number of job openings was little changed at 11.2 million on the last business day of July



A report on private sector employment may attract attention on Wednesday, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.







