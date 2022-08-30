Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Imani Collective reveals how its community programs support female artisans in Kenya. The target of their wraparound approach is poverty alleviation. They are achieving this by helping women through a variety of schemes focused on every aspect of their lives. such as education, feeding, childcare and employment. Through their daily food program, in-house childcare and personal development classes they are helping artisans cover their basic needs while receiving career and business training or while employed full-time at the company.

Their Dream Management program focuses on providing artisans with training in financial budgeting and time management. Their English Literacy program provides Artisans with weekly literacy classes at their workshop locations, facilitated by a professional English teacher. The most recent data on Kenyan literacy rates find that 81.5% of citizens over the age of 15 years can read and write.

In partnership with local organizations, the company facilitates a variety of training opportunities such as first aid, cooking and basic business startup principles. They also help cover the tuition fees for artisan children, in addition to providing budget and financial planning training so that parents are prepared to cover additional fees like books and uniforms.

The company's Tumaini initiative is a three year program that begins with technical skills training, entrepreneurship skills or job placement and ongoing mentorship. This training program will allow for more dignified work to be created and aligns with the company's values of community empowerment.

Through their programs, they have employed over 150 artisans and staff, served over 34,000 free meals with their daily feeding initiative, catered to over 24 children in their onsite childcare center, they have amassed over 1200+ educational hours per individual, as well as visited over 140+ families through their outreach activities.

Reflecting on the success of their programs, Dr. Jenny Nuccio said, "Our model focuses on the well-being of the people. Some women who started with us 10 years ago either had no education or just a third-grade education, but now they can read and write due to the implementation of our ESL training program."

The company has built their business on the foundation of Christian values and are intentional about being transparent and compassionate. They also have English lessons and carry out team bonding activities for their social development. Furthermore, they are keen on enabling a healthy working environment.

