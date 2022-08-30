

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed a profit for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.1 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.1 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $14.7 billion from $15.3 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.1 Bln. vs. $1.1 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $14.7 Bln vs. $15.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.89 Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.12



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de