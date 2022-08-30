

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian businessman Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, has surpassed Bernard Arnault to become the third-richest person in the world.



With a fortune of $137.4 billion, Adani has overtaken the net worth of the Louis Vuitton chairman. He is now behind tech giants Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who are at No. 1 and 2 positions, respectively.



According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index profile, Adani is founder of Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The Ahmedabad, India-based infrastructure group is also India's largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader. Adani Enterprises, the group's listed trading house, reported revenue of $5.3 billion in the year to March 31, 2021.



Adani's growth has been nothing less than amazing. Just few years ago, not many from outside of India had heard of him. Adani, a college dropout, first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal. In the past few years, Adani has expanded his coal-to-ports conglomerate, venturing into data centers, cement, media and alumina, among other industries.



This is the first time an Indian as well as an Asian has broken into the top three of the list. Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani and China's Jack Ma have never reached the top 3 spots on the list. Currently, Ambani is at number 11 with a total net worth of $91.9 billion.







