Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in China National Convention Center, Beijing on August 31st, 2022. It is the only international and comprehensive platform for the service trade, which is organized by Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events. 1,407 companies from 71 different countries took part in the event to share business opportunities, connect demand and supply and promote development in ca. 152,000 m2 exhibition hall. Among the participating companies, there are 445 companies from the Fortune 500 companies and leading companies in the industry. Y-Warm exhibited the latest application of its high-performance insulation material with the cooperation partners.





Y-Warm Exhibits the Latest Product with Its Cooperating Partners in CIFTIS 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/135481_aa236f850484fbbe_001full.jpg

According to CTO Feipeng Zhong, the high performance of Y-Warm was achieved after 8 years of intensive research by Beijing MatrixTech Co. Ltd. The thickness of wall is 20-180 nm, and the pore size is 30-190 µm. The closed-cell rate of Y-Warm is above 95% and the effective porosity is above 96%. The thinness (ca. 0.75 mm) and lightness (48 g/m2) combining with high insulation performance and the moisture permeability make this material ideal for warm keeping.

Y-Warm and its cooperating partner exhibited the application and released the latest research results in CIFTIS 2022. As mentioned by CTO Feipeng Zhong, application of Y-Warm in apparels shows an excellent performance in warm keeping and the wearing experience fits the requirements of modern lifestyle. In addition, the test result of the substance of very high concern (SVHC) fits the criteria of REACH Regulation in European Union. It is safe to apply this environmentally friendly material. To access more information, please visit http://en.do-matrix.com

Contact: Mr. Zhong

Company Name: Beijing Matrix Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Email: fp.zhong@do-matrix.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135481