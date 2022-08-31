Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, is proud to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Alain Marty, has received the Biocat Award in the "Industry" category.

This award is considered one of the most distinguished in biotechnology. Prof. Alain Marty is recognized for his significant achievements in the field of enzymatic recycling of plastics and PET fibers. This award recognizes his work on enzymatic optimization and the use of enzymes' extraordinary specificity to the circular economy of plastics. Since 2004, this award has been given to scientists who have made remarkable contributions to the field of biocatalysis.

The Biocat Award was given as part of the 10th International Congress of Biocatalysis (Biocat), which was held at the Technical University of Hamburg (TUHH) from August 28 to 30, 2022. Over 370 scientists and industry representatives from 33 countries attended. Prof. Alain Marty was also honored to deliver the opening conference of this congress.

Prof. Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer of Carbios, said: "I am truly honored to receive this award. It is a source of great pride to see the work carried out by our research teams and our partners, recognized by our peers. I would like to thank the scientists from the Toulouse Biotechnology Institute (TBI) and Carbios for the work done jointly to contribute to finding a sustainable solution to the end of life of plastics and textiles."

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en

Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005919/en/

Contacts:

Carbios

Laura Perrin Agnès Mathé

Communication Department

contact@Carbios.fr

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

Media Relations (Europe)

Iconic

Marie-Virginie Klein

mvk@iconic-conseil.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

Media Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

Media Relations (Germany)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22