Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the second quarter 2022:
Dividend amount: $0.20
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 6 September 2022
Ex-date: 7 September, 2022
Record date: 8 September, 2022
Payment date: 15 September, 2022
Date of approval: 30 August, 2022
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
