DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040 GBP0.880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.004 GBP0.858 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.024563 GBP0.869632

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,548,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4736 1.040 XDUB 08:57:06 00060738225TRLO0 1656 1.034 XDUB 09:27:08 00060739594TRLO0 2744 1.034 XDUB 09:27:08 00060739595TRLO0 46 1.032 XDUB 09:28:10 00060739627TRLO0 79 1.032 XDUB 09:58:09 00060740792TRLO0 66 1.032 XDUB 10:01:09 00060740879TRLO0 7325 1.034 XDUB 11:04:52 00060742780TRLO0 862 1.030 XDUB 12:54:37 00060746322TRLO0 300 1.030 XDUB 13:05:59 00060746728TRLO0 3350 1.030 XDUB 13:05:59 00060746729TRLO0 2500 1.030 XDUB 13:05:59 00060746730TRLO0 3887 1.028 XDUB 13:27:34 00060747342TRLO0 114 1.020 XDUB 14:53:39 00060750964TRLO0 1961 1.020 XDUB 14:54:40 00060751011TRLO0 1930 1.020 XDUB 14:54:40 00060751012TRLO0 346 1.020 XDUB 14:54:40 00060751013TRLO0 1871 1.020 XDUB 14:54:40 00060751014TRLO0 1893 1.020 XDUB 14:54:40 00060751015TRLO0 3806 1.016 XDUB 14:55:35 00060751096TRLO0 684 1.016 XDUB 14:56:19 00060751157TRLO0 669 1.004 XDUB 15:32:28 00060754001TRLO0 152 1.004 XDUB 15:32:29 00060754003TRLO0 693 1.004 XDUB 15:32:33 00060754017TRLO0 1414 1.004 XDUB 15:33:06 00060754075TRLO0 1226 1.004 XDUB 15:33:06 00060754076TRLO0 1071 1.008 XDUB 16:17:58 00060757275TRLO0 719 1.012 XDUB 16:24:55 00060757746TRLO0 1671 1.012 XDUB 16:24:55 00060757747TRLO0 505 1.012 XDUB 16:24:55 00060757748TRLO0 1000 1.012 XDUB 16:24:55 00060757749TRLO0 495 1.012 XDUB 16:24:55 00060757750TRLO0 229 1.012 XLON 16:26:10 00060757863TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3073 88.00 XLON 13:28:14 00060747362TRLO0 765 87.50 XLON 13:30:14 00060747463TRLO0 9 87.40 XLON 13:30:15 00060747464TRLO0 926 87.40 XLON 13:34:44 00060747627TRLO0 1412 87.40 XLON 13:34:44 00060747626TRLO0 926 87.40 XLON 13:34:44 00060747625TRLO0 872 87.10 XLON 14:54:40 00060751016TRLO0 1000 87.10 XLON 14:54:40 00060751017TRLO0 103 87.10 XLON 14:55:02 00060751041TRLO0 1125 87.10 XLON 14:55:02 00060751040TRLO0 3470 87.10 XLON 14:56:00 00060751123TRLO0 588 86.50 XLON 15:06:15 00060752144TRLO0 2895 86.50 XLON 15:06:15 00060752143TRLO0 3032 85.80 XLON 15:47:07 00060755277TRLO0 2874 86.80 XLON 16:24:55 00060757751TRLO0 1930 86.80 XLON 16:26:18 00060757869TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 184865 EQS News ID: 1431689 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

