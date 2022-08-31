Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
31.08.22
Dow Jones News
31.08.2022 | 08:34
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.040     GBP0.880 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.004     GBP0.858 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.024563    GBP0.869632

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,548,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4736       1.040         XDUB      08:57:06      00060738225TRLO0 
1656       1.034         XDUB      09:27:08      00060739594TRLO0 
2744       1.034         XDUB      09:27:08      00060739595TRLO0 
46        1.032         XDUB      09:28:10      00060739627TRLO0 
79        1.032         XDUB      09:58:09      00060740792TRLO0 
66        1.032         XDUB      10:01:09      00060740879TRLO0 
7325       1.034         XDUB      11:04:52      00060742780TRLO0 
862       1.030         XDUB      12:54:37      00060746322TRLO0 
300       1.030         XDUB      13:05:59      00060746728TRLO0 
3350       1.030         XDUB      13:05:59      00060746729TRLO0 
2500       1.030         XDUB      13:05:59      00060746730TRLO0 
3887       1.028         XDUB      13:27:34      00060747342TRLO0 
114       1.020         XDUB      14:53:39      00060750964TRLO0 
1961       1.020         XDUB      14:54:40      00060751011TRLO0 
1930       1.020         XDUB      14:54:40      00060751012TRLO0 
346       1.020         XDUB      14:54:40      00060751013TRLO0 
1871       1.020         XDUB      14:54:40      00060751014TRLO0 
1893       1.020         XDUB      14:54:40      00060751015TRLO0 
3806       1.016         XDUB      14:55:35      00060751096TRLO0 
684       1.016         XDUB      14:56:19      00060751157TRLO0 
669       1.004         XDUB      15:32:28      00060754001TRLO0 
152       1.004         XDUB      15:32:29      00060754003TRLO0 
693       1.004         XDUB      15:32:33      00060754017TRLO0 
1414       1.004         XDUB      15:33:06      00060754075TRLO0 
1226       1.004         XDUB      15:33:06      00060754076TRLO0 
1071       1.008         XDUB      16:17:58      00060757275TRLO0 
719       1.012         XDUB      16:24:55      00060757746TRLO0 
1671       1.012         XDUB      16:24:55      00060757747TRLO0 
505       1.012         XDUB      16:24:55      00060757748TRLO0 
1000       1.012         XDUB      16:24:55      00060757749TRLO0 
495       1.012         XDUB      16:24:55      00060757750TRLO0 
229       1.012         XLON      16:26:10      00060757863TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3073       88.00         XLON      13:28:14      00060747362TRLO0 
765       87.50         XLON      13:30:14      00060747463TRLO0 
9        87.40         XLON      13:30:15      00060747464TRLO0 
926       87.40         XLON      13:34:44      00060747627TRLO0 
1412       87.40         XLON      13:34:44      00060747626TRLO0 
926       87.40         XLON      13:34:44      00060747625TRLO0 
872       87.10         XLON      14:54:40      00060751016TRLO0 
1000       87.10         XLON      14:54:40      00060751017TRLO0 
103       87.10         XLON      14:55:02      00060751041TRLO0 
1125       87.10         XLON      14:55:02      00060751040TRLO0 
3470       87.10         XLON      14:56:00      00060751123TRLO0 
588       86.50         XLON      15:06:15      00060752144TRLO0 
2895       86.50         XLON      15:06:15      00060752143TRLO0 
3032       85.80         XLON      15:47:07      00060755277TRLO0 
2874       86.80         XLON      16:24:55      00060757751TRLO0 
1930       86.80         XLON      16:26:18      00060757869TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  184865 
EQS News ID:  1431689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
