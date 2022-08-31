NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net.

Overall, the Company reported solid performance to deliver a 17% increase of net profit after tax from last year, whilst it maintained a strong balance sheet position with a US$396m in net asset and a zero-debt position. Moreover, subsequent to the fiscal year-end date of April 30, 2022, AMTD IDEA Group announced the injection of AMTD Assets Group ("AMTD Assets") into the Company. AMTD Assets, one of the four subsidiary groups of AMTD Group (represented by the letter "A" of the "IDEA" strategy), holds a global portfolio of premium whole building properties, with a fair market value of approximately US$500 million. In this regard, the Company expects its net asset position to be further increased by US$268 million through this asset injection to bring the Company's total net asset position to an over US$660 million post-closing.

The Company is also committed to investing in and developing the digital media and multi entertainment segments. The Company focuses on and promotes contemporary art and cultural activities, produces top-tier international films and digital music contents. Further, the Company generates supreme connectivity amongst local communities it serves by linking those with AMTD Assets. The Company offers a customer-centric VIP members approach for the Company's business portfolio in the key areas comprising stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and club membership services across major cities.

The Company's one-stop digital solutions platform earmarks to embrace and provide a meaningful, impactful platform combining lifestyle, social issues and fashion trends of Generation Z and beyond.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR office, AMTD Digital Inc., 25/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital Inc.'s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Contacts

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

TEL: +852 3163-3298

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com