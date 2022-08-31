Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2022 | 09:04
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctech Launches SkyWings, the World's First Dual Row Solar Tracker Designed With the Multi-point Drive Mechanism

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced it has successfully launched its latest solar tracking solution, SkyWings. Enabled by the patented bidirectional slew drives, SkyWings is the world's first dual row solar tracker designed with a multi-point drive mechanism.