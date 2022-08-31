Ecobat: Eco-Bat S.r.l. will suspend lead production in Italy

Ecobat has decided to suspend lead production at its plants in Paderno and Marcianise. The suspension is effective October 1, 2022.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, has announced that effective October 1, 2022, Eco-Bat S.r.l. is suspending lead production at its Paderno and Marcianise plants in Italy. These plants have an aggregate capacity of 80,000 metric tons of lead per year. This decision to suspend lead production comes in response to extreme energy prices and other excessively burdensome costs in Italy, which show no signs of improvement. The company's attempts to explore alternatives to suspension have not been productive.

Due to the unprecedented commercial environment in Italy, Eco-Bat S.r.l. would incur substantial financial losses if it continued its operations absent this announced suspension. Nevertheless, Eco-Bat S.r.l. has decided to operate its Italian facilities in September as an accommodation to its customers, despite having to conduct its business at significant loss. While lead production will be suspended effective October 1, various other non-lead activities at both plants will continue as needed. The company is constantly monitoring and assessing the situation and the evolution of the market, as well as possible governmental support measures.

