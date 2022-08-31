VOX Solutions is the exclusive gateway for international A2P SMS delivery into Jawwal Palestine's network

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palestine Cellular Communications LTD - Jawwal, the first Palestinian provider of cellular communication service in Palestine, signed an exclusive interworking agreement with Vox Solutions (ex-Vox Carrier) for direct termination of A2P SMS international traffic to Jawwal's network.

The exclusive direct connectivity partnerships between Vox Solutions and Jawwal Palestine ensures reliable and secure A2P messages delivery for Jawwal's clients as well as international businesses by enabling and controlling the entry and delivery of all A2P SMS traffic (such as one-time passwords, customer notifications and other). This ensures the highest possible network protection from fraudulent attempts, thanks to the VOX team expertise and VOX-360 platform capabilities in the area of A2P Voice & SMS traffic monetization.

VOX-360 is the only platform in the industry that can mitigate Flash Calls as part of its full suite of A2P Voice and SMS anti-fraud solution. This means that potentially, Jawwal will not be protected only from messaging bypass, but also from future voice and Flash Calls fraudulent activities.

"Banking, travel, transportation, healthcare, and other verticals are increasingly using A2P messages to send notice, authentication, and confirmations to their customers. For both companies and customers, high quality and timely messaging delivery is a must," says Malak Ziadni, Marketing Director at Jawwal. "This exclusive partnership with Vox Solutions, to terminate the International A2P traffic in our network, guarantees a reliable, high quality and secure delivery of A2P services for any regional or global brand."

The multi globally awarded VOX-360 platform is a unique end-to-end solution in the market for its features related to antifraud, flash call authentication, A2P SMS monetization and mobile identity, enabling mobile operators to detect and block spam, as well as fraudulent traffic before they impact end users, thus improving the customer experience and optimizing the monetization of their networks.

"We are very excited to be the trusted exclusive A2P SMS partner for another leading communication service provider. This is an important milestone in becoming the A2P voice & messaging partner of choice in the Middle East. It also represents a great recognition of Vox Solutions' capability to offer the highest quality and security of international A2P messaging delivery at large-scale," says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions. "Ultimately, we are here to help mobile operators, such as Jawwal, to optimize the monetization of their assets and ensure long term revenue growth and innovation, and also to help global brands reach their customers with the best response time, wherever they are."

VOX Solutions is the one-stop-shop leader in providing end-to-end solutions in the area of A2P voice and messaging monetization. It has so far successfully implemented Vox-360, its monetization solution, in several major mobile operators globally. It is also looking into the future to continue supporting telecom operators and enterprises with winning strategies and help them with the best in breed technology, data, education, people, and advice.

About VOX Solutions (former Vox Carrier):

The VOX Group stands at the crossroads of the Technology & Telecommunication space, present in the market for over 11 years. The company aims to improve, simplify & optimize International Voice & Messaging, using the latest innovations in technology. VOX has a portfolio of powerful solutions that serve MNOs in A2P messaging, Voice & Flash call monetization and aggregation.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on both monetization and aggregation, being the only company in the market offering Flash Calls (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution, called Vox 360.

The company has an established customer base working with some of the largest MNOs, such as TIM, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, MTN and Beeline.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique A2P voice monetization solution VOX 360 also won numerous global awards for the antifraud and flash call authentication innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Palestine Cellular Communications LTD - Jawwal

Jawwal has been able to achieve continuous and concrete success since its establishment in 1999. Being the choice of more than 3 million customers, Jawwal has an estimated 70% market share of the Palestinian market. It achieved a Palestinian dream aimed at excellence and creativity, through the restless and continuous work to provide up-to-date mobile telecommunications services and applications in the Palestinian market with the highest standards of efficiency and quality, in a dynamic and fast changing sector.

www.jawwal.ps